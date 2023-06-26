The Impact of AI on Cybersecurity

DTRA Host Dr. Michael Howard, a Senior Program Manager in the Acquisition, Contracts and Logistics Directorate discusses with Dr. James Bret Michael , Chair of Computer Science at the Naval Postgraduate School, Cybersecurity and AI, Risks, Rewards and Frameworks in today's rapidly growing AI environment.
|06.27.2023
|06.27.2023 14:40
|Newscasts
|75152
|2306/DOD_109732549.mp3
|00:28:19
|2023
|Blues
|VA, US
|6
|0
|0
