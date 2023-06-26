Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Impact of AI on Cybersecurity

    VA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Audio by Darnell Gardner 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    DTRA Host Dr. Michael Howard, a Senior Program Manager in the Acquisition, Contracts and Logistics Directorate discusses with Dr. James Bret Michael , Chair of Computer Science at the Naval Postgraduate School, Cybersecurity and AI, Risks, Rewards and Frameworks in today's rapidly growing AI environment.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Cybersecurity
    AI
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA

