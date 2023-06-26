Pride Month: Mission committed and focused

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75149" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The command chief for Air University, Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier, sat down recently with Defenders assigned to the 42nd Security Forces Squadron to invite them to share their perspectives as a young, same-sex married couple in the Air Force.

Having served their entire time at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Airman 1st Class Jaydee Figueroa and Airman 1st Class Tatiana Figueroa were married while Jaydee was in technical training, and Tatiana enlisted shortly thereafter. During their time in college, both knew that they wanted to be members of Security Forces in service to the Nation.

The New Jersey natives met while in high school, and in this Pride Month podcast, they share their reasons for serving, how they overcame some of the struggles they faced as a military married-to-military couple and their views on how far the Air Force has come with diversity, equity and inclusion to help all members - regardless of orientation - feel comfortable and committed to wearing the uniform and focusing on the mission.