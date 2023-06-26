Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride Month: Mission committed and focused

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Audio by Robert Dantzler  

    Air University Public Affairs

    The command chief for Air University, Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier, sat down recently with Defenders assigned to the 42nd Security Forces Squadron to invite them to share their perspectives as a young, same-sex married couple in the Air Force.
    Having served their entire time at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Airman 1st Class Jaydee Figueroa and Airman 1st Class Tatiana Figueroa were married while Jaydee was in technical training, and Tatiana enlisted shortly thereafter. During their time in college, both knew that they wanted to be members of Security Forces in service to the Nation.
    The New Jersey natives met while in high school, and in this Pride Month podcast, they share their reasons for serving, how they overcame some of the struggles they faced as a military married-to-military couple and their views on how far the Air Force has come with diversity, equity and inclusion to help all members - regardless of orientation - feel comfortable and committed to wearing the uniform and focusing on the mission.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
