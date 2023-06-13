CMC Compton and DJ Cali are joined by Dr. Afifi from Fleet and Family Services to talk about the upcoming Eid holiday. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Byrne)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 03:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75129
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109729001.mp3
|Length:
|00:45:05
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Straight Talk with Fleet Compton, by PO2 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT