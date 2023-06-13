30 second radio spot for the Saber Sports Day event happening on July 14.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 09:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75113
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109725544.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Saber Sports Day, by A1C Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
