Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    305th SERE Operations Audio Instruction

    305th SERE Operations Audio Instruction

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sam Neitzer, 305th Air Mobility Wing SERE specialist, provides audio instruction for equipment used a the Water Survival Preparation Course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on 21 June, 2023. The 305th SERE Operations Team won the 2022 AMC SERE Specialist, Trailblazer, and Program of the Year awards.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 12:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75084
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109723370.mp3
    Length: 00:05:24
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 305th SERE Operations Audio Instruction, by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SERE
    Air Mobility Command
    305th AMW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT