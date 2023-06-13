U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China. as the top U.S. diplomat wrapped up the two-day visit aimed at easing tensions between the countries.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 10:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75082
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109722934.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|NEWS
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News on Secretary of State Visit to China, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT