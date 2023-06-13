Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News on Secretary of State Visit to China

    AFN Naples Radio News on Secretary of State Visit to China

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    06.21.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China. as the top U.S. diplomat wrapped up the two-day visit aimed at easing tensions between the countries.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 10:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75082
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109722934.mp3
    Length: 00:02:35
    Year 2023
    Genre NEWS
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News on Secretary of State Visit to China, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Naples
    China
    Radio News

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT