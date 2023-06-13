American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted volunteer opportunities during Freedom Fest June 22, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity Radio Newscast by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 02:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75078
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109722496.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRILIK NEWSCAST: Freedom Fest, by A1C Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT