AFN Naples Regional News - Operation Eagle Resolve 23 and Baltops 23

Regional News highlighting Operation Eagle Resolve 23 and amphibious operations during Baltops 23. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anton Wendler)
Date Taken:
|06.12.2023
Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 06:22
Category:
|Newscasts
Audio ID:
|75074
Filename:
|2306/DOD_109722479.mp3
Length:
|00:03:26
Year
|2023
Genre
|Blues
Location:
|NAPLES, IT
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
