Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Brown, Chaplain of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on his weekly radio show at American Forces Network Diego Garcia June 06, 2023. This episode’s discussion included objective morality and relativism.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 05:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75073
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109722459.mp3
|Length:
|00:49:24
|Artist
|MCSN Emily Guillory
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, American Forces Network Diego Garcia Castaway with Chaps Radio Show, by SN Emily Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT