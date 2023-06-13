PSA: Maj. Gen. Mac McCurry invites Wiregrass residents to Freedom Fest 2023 at Fort Novosel, Alabama, June 30, 2023, beginning at 4pm.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 13:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75009
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109720655.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Artist
|U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence
|Composer
|LTC Andy Thaggard
|Conductor
|LTC Andy Thaggard
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|PSA
|Location:
|AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Freedom Fest 2023 PSA, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT