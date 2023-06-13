Fort Meade Declassified Ep 74 Red White & Blue Celebration

On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, Director of Public Affairs, Chad Jones and Public Affairs Specialist, Gloriann Martin discuss this year's Red White & Blue Celebration.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 10:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:18:43
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
