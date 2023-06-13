American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the upcoming 4th of July Celebration hosted by Armed Forces Entertainment with special guest Andy Grammer. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 09:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75000
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109719899.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Independence Day Celebration, by SrA Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT