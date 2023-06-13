July 4th Celebration

Thirty-second spot highlighting the MWR 4th of July Celebration to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|06.14.2023
|06.21.2023 07:47
|Newscasts
|74994
|2306/DOD_109719815.mp3
|00:00:30
|BH
|2
|0
|0
