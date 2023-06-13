Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy Fisheries Biologist John Noble reflects on Army career managing fisheries program at Fort McCoy, Part II

    Fort McCoy Fisheries Biologist John Noble reflects on Army career managing fisheries program at Fort McCoy, Part II

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Fisheries Biologist John Noble discusses his 32-year Army career in this interview June 15, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Noble took a fledgling fisheries program in 1991 and over three decades turned it into something that has made Fort McCoy one of best-managed fishery programs in the U.S. Army and the Department of Defense. Here Noble explains the beginnings of his program and also the many partnerships he built over the years to have it become a success. Through the support of others, Noble said Fort McCoy's natural resources program is one of the best anywhere and it's because of the people he works with now and in the past. During his time, Noble has helped the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch earn awards from Installation Management Command, Secretary of the Army, the Department of Defense, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and many others. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.16.2023 16:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74919
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109714160.mp3
    Length: 00:06:16
    Artist Fort McCoy Fisheries Biologist John Noble
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Fisheries Biologist John Noble reflects on Army career managing fisheries program at Fort McCoy, Part II, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Fisheries Biologist John Noble
    Fort McCoy Natural Resources Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT