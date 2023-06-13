Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Lessons Learned in Doctrine- Ep 3 - The Importance of Information Operations: Lessons from Ukraine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74914" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this third episode of Lesson Learned in Doctrine, I invited Dr. Josh Sipper, Professor of Cyber Studies at Air Command and Staff College, back to discuss the way operations in the information environment (OIE) in Ukraine are highlighting changes in the character of war that will eventually shape future doctrine. Our conversation explores a range of topics to include lessons learned in utilizing OIE prior to a conflict and the importance of cultural understanding in the information domain. Please join us.



As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of United States Air Force or the Department of Defense.