    Lima Charlie - Ep. 7 Education Services

    Lima Charlie - Ep. 7 Education Services

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Audio by 1st Sgt. Ramon Baty 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    On the seventh episode of the Indiana National Guard official podcast, we spoke with Sgt. 1st Class Jess Fordyce, Tech Sgt. Autumn Dransoff, and Sgt. Mark Clayton about the education benefits available in the Indiana National Guard and how to use them, as well as other educational opportunities that can further National Guardsmen's careers.

    To learn more about the Indiana National Guard's education opportunities check out the link below

    https://www.in.gov/indiana-national-guard/troop-family-resources/education-services/

    https://afvec.us.af.mil/afvec/public/welcome

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.15.2023 13:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74911
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109710038.mp3
    Length: 00:54:11
    Year 2023
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lima Charlie - Ep. 7 Education Services, by 1SG Ramon Baty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Indiana National Guard
    Air Guard
    Army Guard
    Education

