Lima Charlie - Ep. 7 Education Services

On the seventh episode of the Indiana National Guard official podcast, we spoke with Sgt. 1st Class Jess Fordyce, Tech Sgt. Autumn Dransoff, and Sgt. Mark Clayton about the education benefits available in the Indiana National Guard and how to use them, as well as other educational opportunities that can further National Guardsmen's careers.



To learn more about the Indiana National Guard's education opportunities check out the link below



https://www.in.gov/indiana-national-guard/troop-family-resources/education-services/



https://afvec.us.af.mil/afvec/public/welcome