Operation Healthy Delta IRT public service announcement letting community members know about clinic dates, times, and availability.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2023 11:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74904
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109708950.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Artist
|131st Bomb Wing Public Affairs
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SIKESTON, MO, US
|Hometown:
|ANNA, IL, US
|Hometown:
|POPLAR BLUFF, MO, US
|Hometown:
|SIKESTON, MO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Healthy Delta PSA, by SrA Whitney Erhart and MSgt John Hillier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
