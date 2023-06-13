Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Healthy Delta PSA

    Operation Healthy Delta PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIKESTON, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Whitney Erhart and Master Sgt. John Hillier

    131st Bomb Wing

    Operation Healthy Delta IRT public service announcement letting community members know about clinic dates, times, and availability.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.15.2023 11:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74904
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109708950.mp3
    Length: 00:00:45
    Artist 131st Bomb Wing Public Affairs
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: SIKESTON, MO, US 
    Hometown: ANNA, IL, US
    Hometown: POPLAR BLUFF, MO, US
    Hometown: SIKESTON, MO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Healthy Delta PSA, by SrA Whitney Erhart and MSgt John Hillier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IRT
    PSA
    Operation Healthy Delta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT