A radio spot describing MWR Sigonella's Recreation Swim. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Anthony Collier)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2023 07:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74890
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109705469.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Sigonella Summer Recreation Swim Radio Spot, by PO2 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT