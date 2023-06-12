Summer Reading Program

a 30 second spot about the Summer Reading Program



Script:

Aw mom cmon, just one more! I’m on a roll!

Honey, You’re reading all the books in the library, pretty soon you won’t have anything to read!

Mom! I just have a couple more minutes to log onto the app beanstack before I can reach the ultimate goal for the commemorative summer reading coin!

Mom! Dad has coins, I want one too!

Honey, you have until July 26th to earn it, how special can the coin be…Wow it’s so shiny! Keep up the good work sweetie!

Sign up for the Find Your Voice Summer Reading Program 2023 happening all summer long, for more information search 52fss.com today!