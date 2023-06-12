Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Summer Reading Program

    RP, GERMANY

    06.14.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    a 30 second spot about the Summer Reading Program

    Script:
    Aw mom cmon, just one more! I’m on a roll!
    Honey, You’re reading all the books in the library, pretty soon you won’t have anything to read!
    Mom! I just have a couple more minutes to log onto the app beanstack before I can reach the ultimate goal for the commemorative summer reading coin!
    Mom! Dad has coins, I want one too!
    Honey, you have until July 26th to earn it, how special can the coin be…Wow it’s so shiny! Keep up the good work sweetie!
    Sign up for the Find Your Voice Summer Reading Program 2023 happening all summer long, for more information search 52fss.com today!

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 05:16
    Category: Newscasts
