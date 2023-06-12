Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Ramstein Changes of Command

    RP, GERMANY

    06.14.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The 435th Air Ground Operations Wing welcomed its new commander, Col. Matthew Bartlett, during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 9th. The change of command was the culminating event in a four-part ceremony that included the inactivation of the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing, activation of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing and 406th AEW assumption of command.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 04:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: RP, DE
    Germany
    USAFE
    Ramstein AB
    Ramstein Air Base
    Kaiserslautern
    KMC

