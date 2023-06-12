KMC Update - Ramstein Changes of Command

The 435th Air Ground Operations Wing welcomed its new commander, Col. Matthew Bartlett, during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 9th. The change of command was the culminating event in a four-part ceremony that included the inactivation of the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing, activation of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing and 406th AEW assumption of command.