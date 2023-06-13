Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWR Showboat Theater

    MWR Showboat Theater

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.14.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley McDowell  

    AFN Sasebo

    A radio spot for Morale, Welfare and Recreation's (MWR) Showboat theater, their scheduling and ticket information for the month of June 2023, on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 20:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74879
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109704983.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWR Showboat Theater, by PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAS
    Theater
    Movies
    MWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT