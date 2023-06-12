This is an interview with Staff Sgt. Tyler Goodman, 389th Engineer Company, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on supporting Fort McCoy, Wis., troop projects taken on June 12, 2023. Goodman explains what his unit has been doing to not only support the projects but also about working with the 411th Engineer Company as well. Both the 411th and 389th are Army Reserve units. Troop projects are a regular part of planned improvements at the installation each year, said Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. The projects provide valuable training for Army engineer units to train their Soldiers and also, on occasion, support training for engineer units from other military services. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
This work, Interview with Staff Sgt. Tyler Goodman, 389th Engineer Company, Davenport, Iowa, on supporting troop projects at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
