    Interview with Staff Sgt. Tyler Goodman, 389th Engineer Company, Davenport, Iowa, on supporting troop projects at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is an interview with Staff Sgt. Tyler Goodman, 389th Engineer Company, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on supporting Fort McCoy, Wis., troop projects taken on June 12, 2023. Goodman explains what his unit has been doing to not only support the projects but also about working with the 411th Engineer Company as well. Both the 411th and 389th are Army Reserve units. Troop projects are a regular part of planned improvements at the installation each year, said Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. The projects provide valuable training for Army engineer units to train their Soldiers and also, on occasion, support training for engineer units from other military services. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 17:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    389th Engineer Company
    troop projects

