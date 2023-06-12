Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bob Hamilton on the Russia-China Relationship

    Bob Hamilton on the Russia-China Relationship

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    SSI Live 101 – What’s the Real State of the Russia-China Relationship? – The debate over the nature of the Russia-China relationship remains unsettled. One side believes the two are strategic partners, while the other believes their ties are merely an “axis of convenience”. Understanding the nature of their relationship is of vital importance to U.S. national security, so how can we gain a deeper, more nuanced understanding of Russian-Chinese relations? Dr. Bob Hamilton, SSI Research Professor of Eurasian Studies, recently published an essay on this topic with the Foreign Policy Research Institute – in this podcast, he joined SSI Live host Dr. John R. Deni to discuss the relationship between Moscow and Beijing.
    Read Hamilton's article here: https://www.fpri.org/article/2023/05/stress-testing-chinese-russian-relations/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 16:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74872
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109703765.mp3
    Length: 00:21:51
    Artist SSI Live
    Track # 10
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bob Hamilton on the Russia-China Relationship, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Moscow
    Beijing
    U.S. national security
    strategic partners
    Russia-China Relationship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT