Bob Hamilton on the Russia-China Relationship

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/74872" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

SSI Live 101 – What’s the Real State of the Russia-China Relationship? – The debate over the nature of the Russia-China relationship remains unsettled. One side believes the two are strategic partners, while the other believes their ties are merely an “axis of convenience”. Understanding the nature of their relationship is of vital importance to U.S. national security, so how can we gain a deeper, more nuanced understanding of Russian-Chinese relations? Dr. Bob Hamilton, SSI Research Professor of Eurasian Studies, recently published an essay on this topic with the Foreign Policy Research Institute – in this podcast, he joined SSI Live host Dr. John R. Deni to discuss the relationship between Moscow and Beijing.

Read Hamilton's article here: https://www.fpri.org/article/2023/05/stress-testing-chinese-russian-relations/