    Dr. Evan Ellis on the evolving Panama-PRC relationship

    UNITED STATES

    05.26.2023

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    SSI Live 100 – Panama’s Evolving Relationship with China – Panama is a relatively small country but one of pivotal strategic importance in our hemisphere, especially given the role of the Panama canal and the related financial services industry. Dr. Evan Ellis had the opportunity to travel there recently to engage Panamanian officials and academics, to get a sense of what’s ahead as the country faces national elections next year, to gauge the country’s evolving relationship with China, and to assess the implications for the United States.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Posted: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 16:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74871
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109703764.mp3
    Length: 00:17:39
    Artist SSI Live
    Track # 10
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Panama
    Panama canal
    China

