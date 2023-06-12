Dr. Evan Ellis on the evolving Panama-PRC relationship

SSI Live 100 – Panama’s Evolving Relationship with China – Panama is a relatively small country but one of pivotal strategic importance in our hemisphere, especially given the role of the Panama canal and the related financial services industry. Dr. Evan Ellis had the opportunity to travel there recently to engage Panamanian officials and academics, to get a sense of what’s ahead as the country faces national elections next year, to gauge the country’s evolving relationship with China, and to assess the implications for the United States.