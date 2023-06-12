Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Tony Pfaff on Integrating AI into the Army's Expert Knowledge

    04.11.2023

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    SSI Live 099 – AI in Today’s (and Tomorrow’s) Military – What are the implications of the U.S. military incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into what it does during peacetime, in conflict, and everything in between? How does trust figure into the use of AI, both up and down the chain of command? To employ AI successfully, will we need all troops to be AI experts, and if so, what are the implications for DoD? SSI Live host Dr. John R. Deni invited his colleague Dr. Tony Pfaff to discuss the recently published monograph Trusting AI: Integrating Artificial Intelligence into the Army’s Professional Expert Knowledge (read here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/monographs/959/).

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 16:19
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    U.S. military
    Artificial Intelligence (AI)

