Dr. Tony Pfaff on Integrating AI into the Army's Expert Knowledge

SSI Live 099 – AI in Today’s (and Tomorrow’s) Military – What are the implications of the U.S. military incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into what it does during peacetime, in conflict, and everything in between? How does trust figure into the use of AI, both up and down the chain of command? To employ AI successfully, will we need all troops to be AI experts, and if so, what are the implications for DoD? SSI Live host Dr. John R. Deni invited his colleague Dr. Tony Pfaff to discuss the recently published monograph Trusting AI: Integrating Artificial Intelligence into the Army’s Professional Expert Knowledge (read here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/monographs/959/).