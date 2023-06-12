Hamilton Nation and Blank on One Year of War in Ukraine

SSI Live 098 – One Year On: Russia’s War on Ukraine – With the Russian war in Ukraine having just reached its one-year mark, how can we assess outlook for Ukraine? Is there reason for Kyiv – or Moscow – to be optimistic, given the current trajectory? And what can we make of potential Chinese involvement? In this third (of three) SSI Live podcast marking one year of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Dr. Bob Hamilton, Dr. Craig Nation, and Dr. Steve Blank once again joined SSI Live host Dr. John R. Deni for a discussion on the state of the war and the likely direction of things.