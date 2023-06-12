Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Sven Biscop on the EU's Response to Russia's War on Ukraine

    03.09.2023

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    SSI Live 097 – One Year On: Russia’s War on Ukraine and the Role of the EU – With the Russian war in Ukraine having just reached its one-year mark, how can we assess the role of the European Union (EU)? Have its diplomatic, political, economic, and military responses to the war met expectations? What remains to be done and what impediments stand in the way? What can be expected of Europe in the event China becomes more clearly involved in providing weapons to Russia? Dr. Sven Biscop of the Brussels-based Egmont Institute joined SSI Live host Dr. John R. Deni for a discussion of the EU’s role in responding to Russia’s war.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 16:19
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr. Sven Biscop on the EU's Response to Russia's War on Ukraine, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    China
    Russia
    Ukraine
    European Union (EU)

