Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ellis on Latin America's Role in Russia's War on Ukraine

    Ellis on Latin America's Role in Russia's War on Ukraine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    SSI Live 096 – One Year On: Russia’s War on Ukraine and the Role of Latin America – With the Russian war in Ukraine having just reached its one-year mark, it’s clear that economic sanctions against Russia as well as the provision of military equipment and other materiel have formed the centerpieces of the Western response to Russia’s unprovoked, illegal invasion. Yet the global south, including Latin America, remains conspicuously unwilling to join in either effort. Could Latin America play a role here also? If not, what explains their unwillingness to join the West? SSI’s Dr. Evan Ellis sat down with host John Deni to discuss the role Latin America has played – or not – and what prospects exist for the future.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 16:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74867
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109703760.mp3
    Length: 00:19:28
    Artist SSI Live
    Track # 09
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ellis on Latin America's Role in Russia's War on Ukraine, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Latin America
    Russia
    Ukraine war

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT