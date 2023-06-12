Ellis on Latin America's Role in Russia's War on Ukraine

SSI Live 096 – One Year On: Russia’s War on Ukraine and the Role of Latin America – With the Russian war in Ukraine having just reached its one-year mark, it’s clear that economic sanctions against Russia as well as the provision of military equipment and other materiel have formed the centerpieces of the Western response to Russia’s unprovoked, illegal invasion. Yet the global south, including Latin America, remains conspicuously unwilling to join in either effort. Could Latin America play a role here also? If not, what explains their unwillingness to join the West? SSI’s Dr. Evan Ellis sat down with host John Deni to discuss the role Latin America has played – or not – and what prospects exist for the future.