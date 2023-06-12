Hamilton, Nation, and Blank on Putin's Mobilization

SSI Live 095 – Putin Mobilizes as Ukraine Advances – Ukraine’s recent battlefield successes, Putin’s partial mobilization, Moscow’s annexation announcement, and the Kremlin’s nuclear saber rattling all add up to a shifting outlook for Russia’s war of aggression. What do these events tell us about Russia’s strategy and the trajectory of the conflict? Do they signal instability within Russia? SSI’s own Dr. Bob Hamilton, former SSI research professor Dr. Steve Blank, and former USAWC professor Dr. Craig Nation again joined SSI Live host Dr. John R. Deni to discuss these and related issues in the unfolding conflict.
