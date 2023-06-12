Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hamilton, Nation, and Blank on Putin's Mobilization

    Hamilton, Nation, and Blank on Putin's Mobilization

    10.05.2022

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    SSI Live 095 – Putin Mobilizes as Ukraine Advances – Ukraine’s recent battlefield successes, Putin’s partial mobilization, Moscow’s annexation announcement, and the Kremlin’s nuclear saber rattling all add up to a shifting outlook for Russia’s war of aggression. What do these events tell us about Russia’s strategy and the trajectory of the conflict? Do they signal instability within Russia? SSI’s own Dr. Bob Hamilton, former SSI research professor Dr. Steve Blank, and former USAWC professor Dr. Craig Nation again joined SSI Live host Dr. John R. Deni to discuss these and related issues in the unfolding conflict.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 16:19
    TAGS

    mobilization
    Putin
    Ukraine war

