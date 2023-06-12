Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hamilton, Nation, and Blank on Gorbachev's Legacy

    09.03.2022

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    SSI Live 094 – Gorbachev’s Passing and Legacy – Earlier this week, the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, passed. To discuss his leadership of the Soviet Union’s last years and his legacy today, SSI’s own Dr. Bob Hamilton, former SSI research professor Dr. Steve Blank, and former USAWC professor Dr. Craig Nation sat down with SSI Live host John Deni. How did Gorbachev differ from his predecessors? What was his enduring impact on Russia? What is his legacy beyond Russia’s borders? And how does Gorbachev’s legacy relate to Putin’s war in Ukraine today? Listen here, or subscribe below.

    Soviet Union
    Putin
    Mikhail Gorbachev
    war in Ukraine

