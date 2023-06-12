Dr. Heather Gregg on Gertrude Bell and Modern Strategy

SSI Live 093 – The Grand Strategy of Gertrude Bell and Implications for US Policy Today – British strategist and diplomat Gertrude Bell shaped the modern Middle East and played a leading role in crafting London’s policies at a time of shifting great power dynamics. In this podcast, Dr. Heather Gregg discusses her monograph on Bell’s life and legacy and the implications for managing strategic competition today. What lessons can be drawn from Bell’s story and how can the United States leverage those lessons today? Listen here, or subscribe below.



Read the monograph: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/monographs/950/