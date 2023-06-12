Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. John R. Deni on the security risks of Chinese investment in European infrastructure

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    SSI Live 092 – China, Europe, and the Pandemic Recession: Chinese Investment in European Infrastructure – This is the fifth podcast in a short series to launch a recently published multi-author study on China, Europe, and the Pandemic Recession: Beijing’s Investments and Transatlantic Security. In this podcast, Dr. John R. Deni discusses Chinese investment in militarily relevant infrastructure in Europe. Which European countries are of greatest concern? Where and how is China investing in infrastructure? What kinds of infrastructure are most relevant and most at risk? Are there any mitigating factors? Listen here, or subscribe below.

