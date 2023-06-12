CSM Shawn Carns, the I Corps senior enlisted leader joins the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss the essential traits and abilities to be an effective and respected leader in his new article, "Be Yourself."
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2023 13:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74848
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109703615.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:15
|Artist
|NCO Journal
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 52 - Be Yourself, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT