    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 52 - Be Yourself

    06.09.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    CSM Shawn Carns, the I Corps senior enlisted leader joins the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss the essential traits and abilities to be an effective and respected leader in his new article, "Be Yourself."

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 13:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:40:15
    Leadership
    Podcast
    I Corps
    Army

