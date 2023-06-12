Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Rota Spot, Water Conservation Efforts

    SPAIN

    06.13.2023

    Audio by Seaman Johnny Garcia 

    AFN Rota

    AFN Rota released a spot to help conserve water on base amidst Spain's drought

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 08:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist MC2 Johnny Garcia
    Year 2023
    Location: ES
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Rota Spot, Water Conservation Efforts, by SN Johnny Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Water Conservation
    Drought
    Rota
    dry
    Global Warming

