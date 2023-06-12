Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Juneteenth

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.12.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on Juneteenth, an annual commemoration to mark the end of slavery in the United States after the Civil War. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Nicole Molignano)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 04:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Juneteenth, by SrA Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

