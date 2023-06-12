Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - MWR Desert Tour

    BAHRAIN

    06.07.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alec Kramer 

    AFN Bahrain

    Thirty-second spot highlighting MWR Desert Tour to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 03:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Newscast
    Location: BH
    RADIO SPOT
    AUDIO SPOT
    MWR BAHRAIN
    : AFN BAHRAIN

