    AFN Rota Radio Spout, USNH Social Media

    ROTA, SPAIN

    06.09.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeffrey Sherman 

    AFN Rota

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota encourages members of the Naval Station Rota Community to follow them on social media. (Audio Spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeff Sherman)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 06:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74784
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109693534.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2023
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Rota Radio Spout, USNH Social Media, by PO2 Jeffrey Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Rota
    USNH
    Spain
    U.S Naval Hospital Rota

