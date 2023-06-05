230608-N-DN657-1003 - A radio spot advertising the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay lateral hazard disc golf tournament. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2023 13:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74767
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109691187.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lateral Hazard Disc Golf Tournament, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT