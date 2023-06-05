Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Homeschool Support Group radio spot

    Homeschool Support Group radio spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.27.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Freeman 

    AFN Sasebo

    230427-N-IL115-0001 SASEBO, Japan (April 27, 2023)
    A radio spot for AFN Sasebo's Radio on behalf of the CFAS Homeschool Support Group to promote their recurring meetings. (U.S. Navy audio by MC3 John Freeman.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 20:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74758
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109690201.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Homeschool Support Group radio spot, by PO3 John Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Sasebo
    Homeschool Support Group
    Education: 1575 Eagle Radio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT