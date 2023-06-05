Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hario Bookmobile Evergreen radio spot

    NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.17.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Freeman 

    AFN Sasebo

    230517-N-IL115-0001 SASEBO, Japan (May 17, 2023)
    A radio spot for AFN Sasebo's Radio on behalf of the CFAS Library to promote their bookmobile program to the American military community of Hario in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy audio by MC3 John Freeman.)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 20:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74757
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109690194.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Location: NAGASAKI, JP
    TAGS

    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS Library
    Bookmobile: 1575 Eagle Radio

