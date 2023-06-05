Hario Bookmobile Evergreen radio spot

230517-N-IL115-0001 SASEBO, Japan (May 17, 2023)
A radio spot for AFN Sasebo's Radio on behalf of the CFAS Library to promote their bookmobile program to the American military community of Hario in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy audio by MC3 John Freeman.)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2023 20:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74757
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109690194.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
