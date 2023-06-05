Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkland & Lumina Island radio spot

    Arkland & Lumina Island radio spot

    JAPAN

    05.05.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Freeman 

    AFN Sasebo

    230505-N-IL115-0001 SASEBO, Japan (May 5, 2023)
    A radio spot for AFN Sasebo's Radio on behalf of CFAS MWR Travel and Tours office to promote their May 13, 2023, trip to Arkland & Lumina Island in Nagasaki. (U.S. Navy audio by MC3 John Freeman.)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 20:34
    AFN Sasebo
    Travel
    Nagasaki
    ITT
    1575 Eagle Radio
    Sasebo MWR

