Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio Spot - Housing Trouble Call

    AFN Naples Radio Spot - Housing Trouble Call

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    05.11.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Sailors and Soldiers from the Naval Support Activity Naples community, highlight housing trouble calls in a radio spot during an AFN Naples community spot party volunteer event on May 11, 2023. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 08:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74753
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109689695.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre spot
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Housing Trouble Call, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naples
    Radio Spot
    Housing trouble calls

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT