Sailors and Soldiers from the Naval Support Activity Naples community, highlight housing trouble calls in a radio spot during an AFN Naples community spot party volunteer event on May 11, 2023. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2023 08:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74753
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109689695.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|spot
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Housing Trouble Call, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS
