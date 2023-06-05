Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN INCIRILIK NEWSCAST: Pest Control

    1, TURKEY

    06.08.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron and their pest control efforts at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 8, 2023. (Defense Media Activity Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 03:55
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

