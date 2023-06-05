American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted multiple NATO allied events that took place at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 3, 2023. (Defense Media Activity Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2023 03:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74750
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109689568.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRILIK NEWSCAST: NATO Change of Command, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
