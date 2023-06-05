Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC UPDATE- 773rd CST African Lion 23

    GERMANY

    06.06.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Alon Humphrey 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    African Lion 23 provides an opportunity for this specialized unit to train and educate with Tunisian partners, improving their security and enabling them to better protect their borders, increased security measures already implemented by the Tunisian Armed Forces. The 7th Mission Support Command and the U.S. Army Reserve is integral in providing capable units of action in support of USAEUR-AF missions across the theater and to the Army across the globe.

