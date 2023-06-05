American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted Special Agent Ron Smith, Air Force Office of Special Investigations, on what the application process is like for OSI at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 5, 2023. (Defense Media Activity Radio Newscast by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2023 05:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74725
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109687122.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRILIK NEWSCAST: Office of Special Investigation Interview, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
