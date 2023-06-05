Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie - Episode 4: Career Rotation

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    One sure-fire way to keep employees engaged, fulfilled, and continuously learning? A career rotation program!

    On this episode of Empowering Excellence, Art and Frankie dive into NAVWAR’s Rotation Program and how it provides fresh perspectives, accelerates professional development, improves connection to the mission, and strengthens succession planning.

    They chat with program participate Jacque Multerer, and sponsor Jude Gronenthal, to hear about their experiences and what they gained from the program.

    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:18:40
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie - Episode 4: Career Rotation, by PO1 Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Human Resources
    employee engagement
    NAVWAR
    Empowering Excellence

