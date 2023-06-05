One sure-fire way to keep employees engaged, fulfilled, and continuously learning? A career rotation program!
On this episode of Empowering Excellence, Art and Frankie dive into NAVWAR’s Rotation Program and how it provides fresh perspectives, accelerates professional development, improves connection to the mission, and strengthens succession planning.
They chat with program participate Jacque Multerer, and sponsor Jude Gronenthal, to hear about their experiences and what they gained from the program.
This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie - Episode 4: Career Rotation, by PO1 Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS
