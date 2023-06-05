Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Living In Recovery - Episode 1

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Jason discusses his recovery experience and how treatment helped him to come to terms with his addiction. Jason, a Border Patrol Agent, details his approach to recovery and how his connection to a community of people, a practice of meditation, and awareness of his physical self are layers of accountability in his design for recovery.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2023 12:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 74699
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109681506.mp3
    Length: 00:29:22
    Year 2021
    Location: US
    Living in Recovery

