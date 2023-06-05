Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Media Activity Hydration Hank Radio Spot

    06.05.2023

    Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    A radio spot highlighting the importance of hydration and re-energizing with electrolytes featuring Hydration Hank. Incirlik Air Base, Turkiye, June 6th 2023.
    (Defense Media Agency spot created by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.07.2023 02:40
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Media Activity Hydration Hank Radio Spot, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

