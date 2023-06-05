A radio spot highlighting the importance of hydration and re-energizing with electrolytes featuring Hydration Hank. Incirlik Air Base, Turkiye, June 6th 2023.
(Defense Media Agency spot created by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2023 02:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74698
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109681340.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Composer
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Conductor
|Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Media Activity Hydration Hank Radio Spot, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT