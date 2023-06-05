AFN Rota Daily Newscast, Chief of Naval Operations ADM. Mike Gilday hosted Singapore's Chief of Defense Rear ADM. Aaron Beng in Washington D.C., for a full-honors welcoming ceremony on May 25.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2023 06:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|74697
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109681314.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Rota Daily Newscast, Chief of Naval Operations ADM. Mike Gilday hosted Singapore's Chief of Defense Rear ADM. Aaron Beng, by PO2 Hutch Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT